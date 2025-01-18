Helen Stephens Group LLC Acquires 52,224 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned 0.90% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 404,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 115,690 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

