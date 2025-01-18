Helen Stephens Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Helen Stephens Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $296.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $234.62 and a one year high of $302.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.