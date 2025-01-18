Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.43 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

