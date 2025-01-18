Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 202.5% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.27. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.