Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 143.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 101,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $34.96 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

