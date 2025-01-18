Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

QYLD stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.3386 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

