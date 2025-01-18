Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,905,000 after buying an additional 45,370 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,511,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 797,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after buying an additional 97,454 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 26,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 35.68. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.04. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

ABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.25 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,553.49. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

