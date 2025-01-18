Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 20th.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

HSHP stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

