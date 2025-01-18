Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. 288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

