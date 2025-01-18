Holland Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises approximately 0.4% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Hubbell by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.50.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $437.52 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $322.27 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. This represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

