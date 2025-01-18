Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

