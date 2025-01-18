Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 156.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,929 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $312.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $177.81 and a 1-year high of $315.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Express

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total value of $3,552,818.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. The trade was a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This represents a 41.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,998 shares of company stock valued at $26,423,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.