Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $173,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 169,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $270.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

