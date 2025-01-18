Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.91%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

