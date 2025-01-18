Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $490.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

