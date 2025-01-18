Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.6% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $249.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.78 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

