Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 375 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

