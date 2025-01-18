Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,456,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,678,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $234.62 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.39 and a 200-day moving average of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $444.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

