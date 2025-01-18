Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $496,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 195.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 59,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

