Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 1,484 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 39,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

