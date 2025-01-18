Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 5,000 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

