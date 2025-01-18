Howard Financial Services LTD. Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $124.65 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.