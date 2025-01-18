Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,943,100 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 3,449,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,549.0 days.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

IBIDF remained flat at $28.50 on Friday. 82 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Ibiden Co,Ltd. provides electronic and ceramics products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers IC package substrate for use in personal computers, data centers, and AI applications; motherboard and printed wiring boards; automotive exhaust system components, including diesel particulate filters; substrate holding mats; high temperature insulation materials; and graphite specialty products.

