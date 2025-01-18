IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.37 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.78). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.78), with a volume of 459,956 shares.

IDOX Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £295.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6,420.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.05.

IDOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.