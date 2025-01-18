IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Trading Down 58.2% – Time to Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 58.2% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.67 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.73). Approximately 9,236,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 876% from the average daily volume of 946,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.73).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IGR
IG Design Group Stock Down 58.2 %
About IG Design Group
IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.
Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IG Design Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.