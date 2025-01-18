IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the December 15th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

IMCD Price Performance

IMDZF remained flat at $152.00 during trading on Friday. IMCD has a one year low of $137.20 and a one year high of $180.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.17.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

