ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 27.6% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 27.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). 8,992,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 23,308,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.63 ($0.03).
ImmuPharma Trading Up 27.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.95 million, a PE ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
