InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT) Trading Up 15.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT – Get Free Report) rose 15.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,092,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

InCapta Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

InCapta Company Profile

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding company. It is primarily involved in the pre-production of two full-length movies; development of a weekly half hour television show; and production of a radio talk show with LeadingEdgeRadio.com. InCapta, Inc is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

