Inception Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGTA) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 858 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

