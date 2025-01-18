Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.04. 468,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,872. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.78. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Independent Bank by 106.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 59.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 126,791 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 454.7% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Independent Bank by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 283,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

