Innate Pharma’s (IPHA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.
Innate Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of IPHA stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.51.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
