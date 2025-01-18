Innate Pharma’s (IPHA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Innate Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

