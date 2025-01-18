Inno Holdings Inc. Dismisses Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On January 13, 2025, Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) made a significant move by dismissing Simon & Edward, LLP (“S&E”) as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm. The decision, effective immediately, was greenlit by the Audit Committee of Inno Holdings Inc.’s Board of Directors.
S&E had been the auditing firm responsible for providing audit reports on Inno Holdings Inc.’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Notably, these reports did not include any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not modified concerning audit scope, accounting principles, or uncertainties.
In response to this change, Inno Holdings Inc. promptly engaged JWF Assurance PAC (“JWF”) as the new independent registered public accounting firm, a decision approved by the Audit Committee on the same date. JWF will take on the responsibilities of auditing the company for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025.
Crucially, there were no consultations between Inno Holdings Inc. and JWF during the fiscal years ended September 30, 2024, and 2023, and in the subsequent periods up to January 13, 2025, regarding the application of accounting principles, disagreements, or reportable events.
In compliance with the filing requirements, a copy of the letter from S&E addressing the disengagement dated January 16, 2025, and other necessary exhibits have been duly filed by the company with the SEC. These include the letter from S&E and the Cover Page Interactive Data File as part of the Inline XBRL document.
As per the regulatory guidelines, the CEO of Inno Holdings Inc., Ding Wei, signed off the report on January 16, 2025, officially confirming the events described within the Form 8-K filing.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Inno’s 8K filing here.
Inno Company Profile
Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.
