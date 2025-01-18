Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22. 8,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 57,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Innventure Trading Down 2.5 %

Innventure Company Profile

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

