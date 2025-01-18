Insider Buying: Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Director Acquires 96,824 Shares of Stock

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel George Tolhurst bought 96,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $37,761.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,406,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,524.47. The trade was a 2.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Down 0.3 %

GRYP opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.10% of Gryphon Digital Mining worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

