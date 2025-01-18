Insider Buying: John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Insider Buys $10,060.50 in Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) insider William K. Bacic acquired 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $10,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $10,060.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of HPS opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at $76,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

