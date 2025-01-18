Insider Buying: John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Insider Buys $10,060.50 in Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) insider William K. Bacic acquired 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $10,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $10,060.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of HPS opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $17.25.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
