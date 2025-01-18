Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $378,320.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total transaction of $378,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,480,175.36. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $390.21 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.83 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.36.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.67.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. State Street Corp lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 71.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,486,000 after purchasing an additional 255,849 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,595,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $42,202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 77,576 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

