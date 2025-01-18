Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) EVP Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.58, for a total transaction of $679,644.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,330.32. This trade represents a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Don Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Don Sullivan sold 1,965 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total value of $760,749.75.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $390.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.83 and a 1-year high of $436.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,486,000 after acquiring an additional 255,849 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,595,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 77,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,589,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.67.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

