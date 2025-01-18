Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells 31,805 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 31,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $2,232,074.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,635,696.12. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, William Lewis sold 2,978 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $188,686.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, William Lewis sold 8,218 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $542,552.36.

On Thursday, January 2nd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.50.

INSM stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 71.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 522.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

