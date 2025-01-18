Insider Selling: REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CAO Sells $146,007.93 in Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $146,007.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,436.82. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

REV Group Stock Performance

REV Group stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $35.96.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from REV Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 68.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,227,000 after buying an additional 2,504,568 shares during the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,973,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 173,759 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REVG

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.