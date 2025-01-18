Insider Selling: Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) CAO Sells $217,336.67 in Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $217,336.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,304.35. This represents a 9.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Vitesse Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
Vitesse Energy stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 143.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitesse Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Vitesse Energy
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.
