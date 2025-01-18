Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.