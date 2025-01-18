Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $42.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $42,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

