Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 64.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $111.49 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,088.85. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.