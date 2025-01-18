Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SF. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 52,991 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SF opened at $113.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $119.12.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.