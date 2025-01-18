Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $266.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $212.81 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

