Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 158.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.