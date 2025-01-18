Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 412 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $383.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $307.23 and a 12 month high of $398.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.48.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.80.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

