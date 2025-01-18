Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 363,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,000. BlackRock International Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Separately, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,875,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Price Performance

BIDD opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

