Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Christopher Scott Edmonds Sells 601 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $149.07 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.35 and a 200 day moving average of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after buying an additional 2,401,630 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after buying an additional 1,301,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,898,000 after buying an additional 584,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 142.2% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 835,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,393,000 after acquiring an additional 490,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

