Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,088.16. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $149.07. 3,301,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,945. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.35 and a 200 day moving average of $155.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

